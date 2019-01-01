RALEIGH, N.C. — The Republican in the country's last undecided congressional race says he'll meet with North Carolina elections staffers this week.

Mark Harris, the front-runner in the race to represent the 9th congressional district, said in a statement Monday that he looks forward to sitting down with State Board of Elections staff and "answering any and all questions they have." Democrat Dan McCready trails Harris by a small margin.

The state elections board has refused to certify the Harris-McCready race while it investigates irregularities in the district in the south-central part of the state. Harris says he'll comply with the investigation, though he's eager to be certified.

Incoming U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said last week that majority Democrats won't let Harris take office this week because of the ongoing investigation.