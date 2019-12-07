More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Thunder hit buzzer-beater to force OT, then top Timberwolves
The Thunder had found multiple ways to lose close games this season.
Wolves
Aldridge, Spurs rally late to beat Kings 105-104 in OT
Enduring a dismal start to the season allowed the Spurs to see the beauty in an ugly victory.
Wolves
Wolves fall to Oklahoma City in OT after crazy end to regulation
The game unraveled from in a series of unfortunate events that left the Wolves stunned headed into overtime, and they couldn't recover in a 139-127 loss.
Gophers
Gophers hockey loses to No. 7 Ohio State in overtime
COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Gophers remained winless against teams ranked in the top 10 this season on Friday night when they lost to No.…
Vikings
Vikings' rookie class is most influential in years
Led by first-round pick Garrett Bradbury — who has a chance to become the first Vikings rookie since 2012 to play every snap of the season — the Vikings' 2019 rookies have stepped into significant roles.