COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kamala Harris has officially signed her papers to be a candidate in South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary.

Harris signed documents just ahead of a Saturday night round table discussion in Columbia. The California senator is stumping in the state in what her campaign is calling a "Black Women's Weekend of Action," a trip focused on the contingency that comprises the Democratic Party's most consistent supporters.

Harris joins several other candidates who have filed for the Feb. 29 primary in South Carolina, the first Southern state to vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden signed his paperwork Friday during a stop in Abbeville. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, have already filed.

The deadline is Dec. 4.