NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Harris Corp., up $18.38 to $173.25
The defense contractor said it will combine with competitor L3 Technologies in an all-stock deal.
Autodesk Inc., down $3.58 to $134.60
Technology companies continued to fall after last week's steep losses.
Dollar Tree Inc., down 17 cents to $80.97
Retailers and sellers of non-essentials fell after the Commerce Department reported weak growth in retail sales.
Bank of America Corp., down 54 cents to $27.92
The bank reported improved earnings and sales, but its loan growth fell short of expectations.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $4.72 to $72.24
The company said it will not seek a contract extension for an offshore oilfield near Qatar.
EQT Corp., up $1.55 to $46.95
Natural gas companies rose as the price of the fuel continued to climb.
Boston Properties Inc., up $1.28 to $115.98
Real estate investment trusts and other high-dividend stocks continued to hold up better than the rest of the market.
Newmont Mining Corp., up 62 cents to $32.66
Mining companies rose as gold, silver and copper prices jumped.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.