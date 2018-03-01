MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson says it will collaborate with Alta Motors on the motorcycle maker's plans for an electric bike.
The Milwaukee company said Thursday that it has made an equity investment in Alta Motors, an innovator in lightweight electric vehicles. Harley-Davidson wasn't specific on the investment.
The company has previously said it's committed to aggressively investing in electric vehicle technology and has announced the planned release of its first electric motorcycle in 2019. Alta Motors' manufacturing operation is headquartered in Brisbane, California.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Twin Cities concerts of the week: Tune-Yards, MGMT
Big gigs for the week of March 2-8, also including Lila Downs, Cecile McLorin Salvant and Charles Lloyd.
National
Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign pays $14,500 to fix complaint
Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign has paid a $14,500 civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission to settle a complaint the campaign improperly accepted the services of volunteers from Australia.
Celebrities
At first show in months, Garrison Keillor reflects on 'beauty of being disgraced'
With songs and humor, he reflected on "the beauty of being disgraced" before a friendly crowd in Arizona.
National
The Latest: Colorado lawmakers consider sex misconduct case
The Latest on allegations of sexual misconduct involving Colorado lawmakers (all times local):
Variety
The Latest: Victim's relatives support Gov. Scott's plan
The Latest on the deadly shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.