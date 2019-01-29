MILWAUKEE _ Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $495,000.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $955.6 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $531.5 million, or $3.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.

Harley-Davidson shares have risen slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 5.5 percent. The stock has declined 34 percent in the last 12 months.

