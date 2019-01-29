MILWAUKEE _ Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $495,000.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent.
The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.
The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $955.6 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $531.5 million, or $3.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.
Harley-Davidson shares have risen slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 5.5 percent. The stock has declined 34 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.