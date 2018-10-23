MILWAUKEE _ Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $113.9 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Harley-Davidson shares have declined 24 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 3 percent. The stock has dropped 22 percent in the last 12 months.

