– In a tower above Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem are more than 40 large bells that were fabricated in the Netherlands for a once-proud church — St. Martin's Episcopal Church. The queen mother of the Netherlands even attended a dedication ceremony of the carillon in the 1950s.

The bells were last heard regularly in 2013 because the carillon was deemed structurally unsound. They've become a flash point in a dispute between some members of St. Martin's and the Episcopal Diocese of New York over how to repair the carillon and the church itself in a community that was once one of the most church-filled in the country.

The bishop of the diocese has proposed selling one of three nearby brownstones owned by the church to fund the repairs. A similar strategy is being considered at the nearby Metropolitan Community United Methodist Church, which is in such bad repair that services are no longer held in the sanctuary.

The struggles of the two congregations are emblematic of the troubles afflicting once-thriving church community in Harlem. Attendance has dwindled as America has become less religious, and some congregations have merged with others to try to remain viable.

Minnesota has not been immune to the trend, and most of its major mainline churches have seen steady drop in church attendance over the past decades.

At Metropolitan Community, the Rev. Richard N. Hayes said the plan was to sell some of the church's real estate — including the sanctuary — and then build a new building on a nearby lot that the church owns. It's a plan that angered people who don't want to lose part of Harlem's past.

The tribulations at Metropolitan have a familiar ring to Michael Henry Adams, a historian who leads tours in Harlem and is the author of "Harlem: Lost and Found, an Architectural and Social History, 1765-1915."

"Historically, the old people I've talked to say there was a bar and a church on every corner," Adams said. "Today, there's neither."

The disappearance of bars was understandable, said Adams, as "people socialize in a different way nowadays."

As for the historic churches, Hayes worries about their future. He said the money from selling buildings and real estate will not last as long as leaders expect it to, "and sooner or later they'll be right back where they started."

Church buildings and other properties could well be replaced by condominiums filled with people unlikely to help the cash-flow of Harlem churches, he said.

"The overwhelming majority of people who buy condominiums in these buildings will be white," Hayes said, "and therefore will hasten the day that these churches close altogether because it is unlikely that most … will become members of these churches."

Both churches were built by white congregations before Harlem became a black metropolis — Metropolitan Community in 1870 and St. Martin's a decade later. The original white Methodist congregation moved out in the 1930s. A black congregation that had been worshiping nearby took title to the building.

St. Martin's was taken over by a black congregation under the Rev. John Howard Johnson, who led a boycott of retailers on 125th Street, a main street for shopping in Harlem, who resisted hiring or promoting blacks.

Officials in the New York diocese today say it is in everyone's interest to keep the church going. But they are mindful of liabilities that could occur if an accident occurred in the building. Bishop Andrew M.L. Dietsche closed the building in midsummer and announced that services for St. Martin's would be held in a building on the grounds of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine.

But some parishioners, such as Malcolm J. Merriweather, held their own service on Malcolm X Boulevard on the sidewalk outside St. Martin's.

"I've had a lot of sleepless nights over what has happened to this community," Merriweather said. "It's kept me up at night. I'm extremely disappointed in the leadership of the diocese."

Star Tribune staff writer Jean Hopfensperger contributed to this report.