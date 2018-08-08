Talk about hang time.
Harlem Globetrotters star Bull Bullard has made a trick basketball shot from an airplane.
Sitting behind the pilot in a two-person Super Cub, Bullard leaned out the doorless plane and dropped a shot at a hoop set up on a landing strip at the Woodbine Airport in New Jersey as they flew over at about 70 mph.
Known for their on-court trickery with a basketball, Bull's shot was the first by a Globetrotter from an airplane.
