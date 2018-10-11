You may have seen Olivia Dekker working the sidelines for ESPN as a college football reporter.

And you've probably seen and heard her father, Kevin Harlan, announce pro football or basketball. Maybe from his time as the original radio voice of the Timberwolves ... or his work doing NFL games for CBS and NBA games for Turner. (His Wolves background, doing the games here from the franchise's inception in 1989 through 1998, sort of qualifies him for One of Us status.)

It's cool enough that daughter has followed father into sports broadcasting.

It's even better than Harlan and Dekker will work together on the radio broadcast of the "Monday Night Football" game between Green Bay and San Francisco. (Adding to the equation is that Harlan's father, Bob, held the team president title with the Packers before retiring in 2007.)

HOWARD SINKER