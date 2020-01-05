LAS VEGAS — Amauri Hardy had 21 points as UNLV topped Air Force 71-59 on Saturday night.
Bryce Hamilton had 15 points for UNLV (8-8, 3-0 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 12 points and eight rebounds. Marvin Coleman had 6 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the hosts.
Lavelle Scottie had 19 points for the Falcons (7-8, 1-2). Ryan Swan added 18 points. A.J. Walker had 12 points.
UNLV matches up against Boise State on the road on Wednesday. Air Force faces Utah State at home on Tuesday.
