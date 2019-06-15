– As Iran and the United States face off in the Gulf of Oman, the risk may not be just at sea, but in Tehran and Washington, where both Iranian and American hard-liners are seizing on the moment for political advantage.

The attacks this week on two tankers in the gulf, instantly attributed to Iran by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then President Donald Trump, emboldens the hard-liners in both countries, each able to argue their longtime adversary is itching for war.

In the White House, Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton were driving a policy of maximum pressure — despite periodic signs of reluctance from Trump.

For more than a year, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps pushed for Tehran's leadership to abandon the restrictions of a nuclear agreement Trump had already exited. They were drowned out by moderates, who argued that it was better to deepen the divide between the Trump administration and Europe on the future of the 2015 deal.

Once Washington ratcheted up the pressure with economic sanctions, even Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran, who negotiated the nuclear accord and urged continuing to abide by the terms, began complaining of U.S. "economic terrorism."

"It is sort of a toxic interaction between hard-liners on both sides because for domestic political reasons they each want greater tension," said Jeremy Shapiro, research director at the European Council on Foreign Relations and a former State Department official.

In Iran, tension with the U.S. bolsters the appeal of hard-line politicians aligned with the Revolutionary Guard in next year's parliamentary elections.

On Friday, Bolton met for three hours at the White House with the acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss the tanker attacks and a proposal the Pentagon is weighing to send as many as 6,000 additional troops to the Gulf region, including warships and fighter jets.

The question now is whether escalation prevails, or whether the instinct to back away from direct confrontation — by Trump and those in Iran who see some kind of accommodation with the West as the only way out of the country's isolation — kicks in.

It is hardly guaranteed, but it has happened before.

The two countries were closer to conflict a decade ago than was publicly apparent at the time. During the Bush and Obama administrations, Israel was repeatedly talked down from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities. If retaliation followed, that would almost certainly have sucked in U.S. military forces.

Both conducted complex cyberattacks on the Iranian facilities to buy some time, and Obama began negotiations behind the backs of the Israelis and the Saudis. He ultimately reached the deal Trump denounced as one of the worst in history.

But the national security team that dominated Trump's first 15 months in office — National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis — were unanimous in the view that the president should expand the deal rather than reject it.

As soon as Tillerson and McMaster were forced out, Trump withdrew from the deal, and their successors devised a sanctions regime that Pompeo described as meant to bring Iran's oil revenue "to zero."

For a year, Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani seemed to hold Iran's hard-line factions at bay. They asserted that it was better to stay within the limits of the nuclear accord — even if the U.S. was in violation of its own commitments to suspend sanctions — than to incite a crisis.

The Europeans appeared to side with Iran, declaring publicly that Trump was making a huge mistake by abandoning an agreement that, at least for the next dozen years or so, would keep Iran from producing the fuel for a nuclear weapon.

In an interview in late April, Zarif said he was fighting a back-channel bureaucratic struggle in Iran to preserve the agreement "every day." He ended with a suggestion for the Trump administration: Rather than look for new ways to maximize pain, try "showing some respect."

Last month, it became clear that Rouhani and Zarif, often denounced at home for being too cozy with the U.S., were losing that internal argument.

Under pressure to explain why a deal that he promised would help lift economic sanctions had only resulted in even harsher ones, Rouhani announced that Iran would begin to edge out of the nuclear restrictions, loosening different elements of them every 60 days unless the Europeans found a way to make up for the U.S.-imposed penalties.

While a slow move rather than a drastic one, it also signaled a new moment of confrontation between Iran and the West and a moment for the Revolutionary Guard — designated as a terrorist organization by Pompeo over the objections of the Pentagon — to flex its muscles.

"Does the Iranian government want this sort of stuff now? No," said Sir John Jenkins, a former British ambassador to Saudi Arabia with deep experience in the region. But the Revolutionary Guard, which profits greatly from black-market trade that thrives in times of sanctions and sees a chance to embarrass Rouhani, "might have an incentive to keep people rattled."

The turning point for the Revolutionary Guard, Iran experts say, began in April when the Trump administration imposed new economic sanctions intended to try to choke off Iran's ability to sell oil anywhere in the world.

"The rhetoric in Iran clearly heated up. Almost everyone is saying this is 'full-scale economic warfare,' " said Ali Ansari, director of the Institute for Iranian Studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. "The question mark for the rest of was, would the response to 'economic warfare' be actual warfare?"

That also seemed to be the question for Trump, who loves saber-rattling but often hesitates when he senses his more hawkish advisers are driving him toward conflict in a region of the world where he has promised to bring U.S. troops home.