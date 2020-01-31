CEDAR CITY, Utah — Jerrick Harding scored 27 points and Cody John 22 on 7-of-9 shooting and Weber State beat Southern Utah 75-65 on Thursday.
Tim Fuller scored 11 and Weber State (8-13, 4-6 Big Sky Conference) finished 28-of-50 (56%) shooting.
The Wildcats led 32-26 at halftime and extended the margin to 50-38 with 11:31 left on a layup by Michal Kozak. The Thunderbirds closed to within five (56-51) with five minutes remaining before a 12-2 spurt by Weber State wrapped it up.
Weber State has won back-to-back contests following a two-game skid.
Andre Adams led Southern Utah (12-8, 5-4) with 17 points, Dre Marin 15 and Maizen Fausett 12. The Thunderbirds are 2-3 over their last five.
