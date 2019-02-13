Houston Rockets (33-23, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-30, 12th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: The Timberwolves are 16-22 in conference play. Minnesota is 14-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets are 13-14 in road games. Houston is last in the Western Conference recording only 20.7 assists per game, led by Chris Paul averaging 8.0. The Timberwolves won the last meeting between these two squads 103-91 on Dec. 3. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns ranks second on the Timberwolves averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and averages 23.1 points while shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. Jerryd Bayless is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and has scored 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Paul is averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Rockets. Kenneth Faried has averaged 10.6 rebounds and added 16.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 117.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Tyus Jones: out (left ankle sprain), Andrew Wiggins: out (illness).

Rockets Injuries: James Harden: day to day (left shoulder soreness), Clint Capela: out (right thumb).