MADRID — Rescuers in southern Spain say that the frantic effort to reach a two-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole seven days ago has again been slowed by difficult terrain.
Provincial authorities say Sunday that a drill used to create a vertical shaft parallel to the waterhole has hit a rocky patch.
There has been no contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 110-meter (360-foot) deep shaft on Sunday in the countryside northeast of Malaga.
Experts are hoping to reach the toddler by digging a horizontal tunnel to the spot where they believe he is trapped.
Rescuers hope to find him at a depth of 72 meters (236 feet), where a soil blockage has hampered efforts to save him.
