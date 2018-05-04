ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — For the first time since it opened in 1990, there's a name other than "Trump" on the casino that America's current president opened.
The former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City is being remade into a Hard Rock casino resort.
On Friday, the first Hard Rock lettering was affixed to the parking garage.
The gold letters were lifted from the street by a huge crane and fastened to the building facade by workers in elevated baskets.
Hard Rock is due to open June 28, having scrubbed all signs of its former owner, President Donald Trump, who was a real estate developer and casino magnate at the time.
Trump lost control of the casino in a bankruptcy. Hard Rock bought it in 2017.
