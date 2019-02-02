Happy Groundhog Day. Deep Freeze Finally Over!

Happy Groundhog Day - February 2nd

Well, today is the day! It's a big day for folks who believe in Punxsutawney Phil's folklore regarding an early spring or not. According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, since 1887, Phil saw his shadow 104 times (more winter) and didn't see his shadow 18 times (early spring). There was also 10 years of no records. Here's more regarding Groundhog Day from NOAA:

"Every February 2, thousands gather at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to await the spring forecast from a special groundhog. Known as Punxsutawney Phil, this groundhog will emerge from his simulated tree trunk home and look for his shadow, which will help him make his much-anticipated forecast. According to legend, if Phil sees his shadow the United States is in store for six more weeks of winter weather. But, if Phil doesn’t see his shadow, the country should expect warmer temperatures and the arrival of an early spring."

"Groundhog Day originates from an ancient celebration of the midway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox—the day right in the middle of astronomical winter. According to superstition, sunny skies that day signify a stormy and cold second half of winter while cloudy skies indicate the arrival of warm weather."

"The trail of Phil’s history leads back to Clymer H. Freas, city editor of the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper. Inspired by a group of local groundhog hunters—whom he would dub the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club—Freas declared Phil as America’s official forecasting groundhog in 1887. As he continued to embellish the groundhog's story year after year, other newspapers picked it up, and soon everyone looked to Punxsutawney Phil for the prediction of when spring would return to the country."

See more from NOAA HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________

"Groundhog Day Forecasts and Climate History"

"Every February 2, a crowd of thousands gathers at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to await a special forecast from a groundhog named Phil. If the 20-pound groundhog emerges and sees his shadow, the United States can expect six more weeks of winter weather according to legend. But, if Phil doesn’t see his shadow, we can expect warmer temperatures and the arrival of an early spring. Even though he’s been forecasting since 1887, Phil’s track record for the entire country isn’t perfect. To determine just how accurate he is, we’ve compared U.S. national temperatures with Phil’s forecasts. On average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years."

See more from NOAA HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________

"Minnesota's All-Time Record Low"

Did you know that on today's date back in 1996, the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of Minnesota was observed in Tower, MN at -60F? Here's the full story from the MN DNR regarding the impressive event:

"February 2,1996 was the coldest instrument-measured temperature on record for the state of Minnesota."

"A location in St. Louis County, 3 miles south of Tower, recorded -60 degrees F on February 2, 1996. This value ties Minnesota with North Dakota for the all-time record low for a non-mountainous state."

"But why Tower? Aside from the deeply cold air mass that had overspread the region, two factors likely contributed to the record-low temperature. First, Tower had 44 inches of snow on the ground. The height of the thermometer is normally about 5 feet above the ground, but with the deep snow, the "ground" was much closer to the thermometer. The coldest air tends to sink to the lowest possible level, which on this morning placed it very close to the thermometer. Additionally, the Tower site is situated in a slight topographic bowl, which allows cold air to drain in from nearby areas. As a result, Tower frequently records some of the lowest temperatures in the state."

"The air mass that produced the record low at Tower also produced bitterly cold temperatures across the rest of Minnesota. The Twin Cities (at MSP airport) recorded -32 F, and has not recorded a temperature of -30 or colder since that time. International Falls bottomed out at -45 F, and Duluth's maximum temperature was only -21 F on February 2nd."

"This cold snap was a record-breaker, but it was short-lived. Tower rebounded by an astounding 108 degrees in just six days, recording a high of 48 F on February 8th. The Twin Cities International Airport even reported thunder on that day. This extreme swing in temperatures exhibits the high variability of the Upper Midwest climate."

See more from MNDNR HERE:

__________________________________________________________________________

-56F in Cotton, MN Thursrday Morning !!!!

Interestingly, the temperature dropped to -56F in Cotton, MN early Thursday morning ,which is the coldest temperature the state of Minnesota has recorded since the -60F in Tower on February 2nd, 1996. It certainly is an impressive number to achieve. Here's another excerpt from the MN DNR regarding other lowest temperatures recorded by other states:

"If you are wondering how our state-record low of -60 stacks up nationally, the all-time U.S. low is -80 degrees F, observed on January 23, 1971 at Prospect Creek, Alaska. In the contiguous U.S., Montana (-70 F), Wyoming (-66 F), and Colorado (-61 F) all have colder record lows than Minnesota. Along with North Dakota, Idaho also shares Minnesota's record-low temperature of -60 F."



___________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________

"Cold Outbreak: January 27-31, 2019"

"The arctic outbreak from January 27-31, 2019 had some of the coldest air to visit Minnesota since 1996. Strong winds and arctic air on the heels of a feisty clipper-like snow storm brought extreme cold to Minnesota, the likes of which that have not been seen in over 20 years. The bitter cold brought some natural gas shortages just north of the metro and power outages to about 7,000 in the southern and western suburbs. Xcel Energy asked customers statewide to reduce their thermostat setting to 63 degrees. There were also broken water mains, and emergency personnel were busy with frostbite reports. Schools were closed for four days for many in the Twin Cities and outstate. The University of Minnesota was closed on the 30th and postal mail service was stopped statewide."

Air Temperature Recap

"The -56 degrees F air temperature at Cotton 3S on January 28, 2019 was the coldest ambient air temperature in Minnesota since the -60 degrees F reading near Tower on February 2, 1996." "The -28 degrees F air temperature in the Twin Cities on January 30, 2019 was the coldest ambient air temperate in the Twin Cities since -32 degrees F on February 2, 1996." "The -13 degrees F maximum temperature on January 30, 2019 was the coldest maximum temperate since -17 degrees F on February 2, 1996." "Neither the minimum or maximum temperature in the Twin Cities on January 30 set a record for the date. However, the -56 at Cotton on January 27 did set the daily statewide record minimum temperature for the date. The old record was -54 at Pokegama Dam in 1904. Cotton 3S also saw -56 degrees F on January 31, breaking the daily statewide record minimum temperature for the date as well. The old record was -55 degrees F at Embarrass in 1996." "Some record cold maximum temperature records were set across the state as the mercury stayed in the teens below zero on January 30. Some of these records include: -14 degrees F at Duluth, -19 degrees F at Rochester and International Falls and -17 degrees F at St. Cloud." Wind Chill Temperature "Perhaps more noteworthy was the extremely cold wind chill temperatures with this event. The Twin Cities saw twelve hours straight of -50 degrees F or colder wind chill temperatures from 7pm on January 30 to 6am January 31. With the coldest reading of -55 at 11pm January 30. This was the coldest wind chill reading in the Twin Cities since January 19, 1985." "A number of locations in northern Minnesota saw wind chill readings of -60 degrees F or colder including -65 degrees F at Hibbing at 8am on January 30."

____________________________________________________________________________

Hundreds of Record Lows Tied or Broken

According to the Midwestern Region Climte Center, there have been hundreds of daily low temperature records tied or broken over the last few days. Iterestingly, several locations set all-time low minimum and maximum temperature records too!

____________________________________________________________________________

"NASA watches wild polar vortex from space"

"While people down on Earth are freezing their tushies off as a polar vortex sweeps across parts of the US, NASA's eyes in the sky are looking down from the cold environs of space. The space agency posted a Wednesday update with a view from its Terra satellite. The Terra image on Sunday showed "cloud streets," long stripes of cumulus clouds, and snow reaching across the Great Lakes. NASA also shared a look at the cold air mass reaching down into the northern US as envisioned with data run through the GEOS-5 global atmospheric model. "Measurements of temperature, moisture, wind speeds and directions, and other conditions are compiled from NASA satellites and other sources, and then added to the model to closely simulate observed reality," says NASA."

See more from CNET HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________ Great Lakes Ice Coverage According to NOAA's GLERL, as of January 31st, nearly 48% of the great lakes were covered in ice. Keep in mind that much of this ice developed this week thanks to an extreme Arctic air mass that took over much of the region much of last week.

___________________________________________________________________

"Talk about the polar vortex! A list of the coldest weather ever recorded in each state"

"A devastating cold front, complete with extreme low temperatures, wind and precipitation, is hitting much of the United States this week. The phenomenon, known popularly as a "polar vortex," will move across the Midwest and Northeast, keeping temperatures in many places well below freezing for an extended period of time – and wind chill levels at life-threatening lows.In parts of Minnesota, the wind chill factor could reach as low at -65 degrees Fahrenheit. Chicago might break its record low for temperature excluding wind chill, -27 degrees Fahrenheit, set on Jan 20, 1985. But even if temperatures fall below that level, it will likely not come close to Illinois’ all-time low temperature, a staggering -36 degrees Fahrenheit set in Bloomington in 1999. Based on records from the State Climate Extremes Committee, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the coldest temperature on record in every state. Most state record lows have lasted for decades, in some cases over a century, and as U.S. average temperatures continue to rise, record high temperatures being set are exceeding record low temperatures by a ratio of 2:1. Only two states' record low temperatures have been set in the 21st century. The vast majority of states' record lows have stood unbroken for well over 50 years."

See more from USA Today HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Saturday

Hey! Looky there, MSP finally gets above freezing on Saturday, which will feel like a regular heat wave - Minnesota style! Folks across the northern half of the state will still be stuck in the 10s and 20s, but it will still feel MUCH better than it did earlier this week. Note that temps on Saturday will be running nearly +5F to +15F above average across much of the state.

________________________________________________________________________

So Long Arctic Air!

The blob of Arctic air that brought us some of the coldest temps we've seen since February 1996 will continue to ooze east as we head into the weekend. In its wake, we have a very mild bias that is expected to take over much of the Upper Midwest that has been in a deep freeze over the last several days. Not only do we get above 0F again, but we will also have a couple/few days above freezing (32F), which will "Feel" almost 100F warmer than it did earlier this week.

_______________________________________________________________________ Mild Weekend Ahead After last weeks deep freeze, temps will rebound significantly this weekend with highs in the 30s and possibly even 40s this weekend. Enjoy it because we do have another dip in the temperature department as we head into the week ahead. Highs could dip into the teens with overnight lows going sub-zero once again. Sure, it'll be cold, but not as brutal as it was last week! _____________________________________________________________________________ "The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

________________________________________________________________________

A Look Back At The Cold Snap...

Take a look at the series of images below, which shows the very large lob of Arctic air across parts of the Midwest/Northeast. While this air is significantly well below average, note how warm it is across much of the rest of the Northern Hemisphere and World. According to Climate Reanalyzer and the images below, temps in the Northern Hemisphere and World are running above average.





_________________________________________________________________________

Our Next Precip Chance

Here's our next precipitation chance, which looks to roll in late Sunday into Monday. Note that the Twin Cities could see areas of rain & ice prior to a changover to all snow early Monday morning. With that said, plan on slow travels as we head back to work and school Monday! There appears to be another (weaker) system that will roll through on Tuesday and Wednesday with more snow potential, so through midweek, there could be some snow accumulations across the region, especially up north where temperatures will be cold enough for all snow.

________________________________________________________________________ Snow Depth Here's a look at snow depth across the region, which shows fairly decent amounts across the northern half of the state and also near Rochester. However, note that lighter amounts are still being found near the Twin Cities metro! This really has been a pretty lackluster year for snow lovers across the Twin Cities. ___________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall Season to Date Here's a look at snowfall so far this season. Note that the Twin Cities (MSP Airport) has only seen around 18", which is nearly -16" below average __________________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!



________________________________________________________________________

Happy Groundhog Day. Deep Freeze Finally Over!

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas. "I'll give you a winter prediction. It's gonna be cold, it's gonna be grey and it's gonna last for the rest of your life." Nearly 26 years ago, Bill Murray pessimistically uttered those words in the movie Groundhog Day. On this half-way point between the Winter Solstice and the Vernal Equinox, we cue our beloved furry friend, Punxsutawney Phil in in Punxsutawney, PA and we're hoping for good news from Gobbler's Knob. Come on Phil, Don't let us down! Despite lights, cameras and shadows, oh my! The National Weather Service reports that Phil's prognosticating prowess is at a sub-par 40 percent accuracy rate over the last 10 years. In +130 years of his forecasting history, it's even lower. I don't know about you, but I'm crossing my fingers, toes and eyes for no April blizzards this year! The deep freeze is finally over. We climb above freezing (32 degrees) today and possibly into the 40s tomorrow. Hallelujah! An icy rain/snow mix arrives Sunday night and turns to snow AM Monday. Snow & slow commutes linger through Thursday.

_____________________________________________