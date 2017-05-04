The “Happy Days” cast gathered to remember their co-star Erin Moran following her death last month.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the cast gathered at Marion Ross’ home in Woodland Hills, California — known as the “Happy Days Farm” — on Tuesday.

Scott Baio, Anson Williams, Don Most, Cathy Silvers and Ron Howard came together with Ross to share memories of Moran, who passed away on April 22 at the age of 56. Baio shared a photo from the informal gathering on his Twitter account Wednesday.

Also Read: Scott Baio Shares Note From Erin Moran's Husband: 'It Got So Bad So Fast'

Moran was best known for playing Howard’s feisty little sister, Joanie Cunningham, on the sitcom “Happy Days” from the time she was 12 until 22 (1974-1984). Her teaming with onscreen love interest Baio proved to be so popular that they spun off into their own short-lived series, “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

After news of Moran’s death, Baio took to Twitter to lovingly remember his co-star. “May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin,” he wrote. “My sincere condolences.”

Also Read: Erin Moran, Star of 'Happy Days' and 'Joanie Loves Chachi,' Dies at 56

However the actor came under fire for an interview with WABC radio in which he attributed Moran’s death to substance abuse. “For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die,” he said. It was later confirmed that Moran succumbed to complications with stage 4 cancer.

In an open letter shared last week, her husband Steven Fleischmann explained that she was first diagnosed last November and eventually passed in her sleep while the couple watched television together.

“She was there watching TV in bed. I laid down next to her held her right hand in my left,” he wrote. “I feel asleep woke up about a hour later still holding her hand and she was gone, she was just gone.”