HAPPY AT HOME
The Wolves have won seven of their past eight home openers.
Oct. 27, 2019
Wolves 116, Miami 109
Oct. 19, 2018
Wolves 131, Cleveland 123
Oct. 20, 2017
Wolves 100, Utah 97
Nov. 1, 2016
Wolves 116, Memphis 80
Nov. 2, 2015
Portland 106, Wolves 101
Oct. 30, 2014
Wolves 97, Detroit 91
Oct. 30, 2013
Wolves 120, Orlando 115 (OT)
Nov. 2, 2012
Wolves 92, Sacramento 80
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Around the NFC North
Around the NFC NorthThe Vikings were off Sunday after playing — and winning 19-9 against Washington — on Thursday night. But their NFC North rivals…
Martin Truex dominates at Martinsville, earns berth in NASCAR finale
Hamlin, Logano clash after winner earns spot in final.
Sunday's NHL roundup
The Florida Panthers needed a period to get up to full speed against the host Edmonton Oilers.Brian Boyle and Jayce Hawryluk each had a goal…
Briefly: North Carolina wins National Women's Soccer League title
The North Carolina Courage won the National Women's Soccer League title in a rout Sunday, in keeping with the rest of its season and most…
Sunday's NFL roundup
Tevin Coleman scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half, rookie Nick Bosa had three sacks and an acrobatic interception and the San…