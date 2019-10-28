HAPPY AT HOME

The Wolves have won seven of their past eight home openers.

Oct. 27, 2019

Wolves 116, Miami 109

Oct. 19, 2018

Wolves 131, Cleveland 123

Oct. 20, 2017

Wolves 100, Utah 97

Nov. 1, 2016

Wolves 116, Memphis 80

Nov. 2, 2015

Portland 106, Wolves 101

Oct. 30, 2014

Wolves 97, Detroit 91

Oct. 30, 2013

Wolves 120, Orlando 115 (OT)

Nov. 2, 2012

Wolves 92, Sacramento 80