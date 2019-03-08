Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he had a feeling Ethan Happ would have a good game against Iowa.

He was right.

Happ did a little bit of everything to help No. 21 Wisconsin beat Iowa 65-45, scoring 21 points in his final home game and grabbing 14 rebounds. He also had three assists, two blocks and two steals, all the while helping keep Iowa's post players in foul trouble for much of the game.

Fellow senior Khalil Iverson had the first double-double of his career with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Gard said Happ set the tone in Wednesday's practice, with energy and body language that were "off the charts."

"I went home thinking, `You know what? We'll be OK tomorrow because our leader was good today,' " Gard said.

"I actually left practice with a smile on my face."

As much as things went well for Happ, Iverson and Wisconsin (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten), it was another disappointing performance for the Hawkeyes, who have now lost four of five. That includes three straight losses by double digits, the last two with coach Fran McCaffery missing from the bench as he finished a suspension for going after a referee following a 90-70 loss to Ohio State Feb. 26.

They shot 31 percent from the field for the game, their worst performance of the season, and their previous scoring low was 65 in a one-point loss to Maryland Feb. 19.

Indiana 92, Illinois 74: Juwan Morgan scored 20 points and grabbed 9 rebounds as the visiting Hoosiers (16-14, 7-12) cruised to a win over the Illini (11-19, 7-12).

Rob Phinisee added 17 points and Justin Smith 15 points for the Hoosiers.

Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 16 points.

Note

Nebraska backup guard Nana Akenten was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Akenten has appeared in 28 games, averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.