Warroad sophomore Hannah Corneliusen scored two goals last season as a freshman.

She matched that total in the second period of the Class 1A state quarterfinals Wednesday night against New Ulm at Xcel Energy Center.

Corneliusen's back-to-back goals extended top-seeded Warroad's 1-0 lead en route to a 5-0 victory over the unseeded New Ulm co-op. Tiffani Foster, Tahra Johnson and Madison Oelkers also scored for the Warriors (23-3-2), who won their 11th consecutive game. They haven't lost since Jan. 4.

"Hannah's had a tremendous 12 months," said Warroad coach David Marvin, noting that Corneliusen scored 40 goals this season and made the USA Hockey national camp. "It's pretty cool to see a girl stick with it and work as hard as she has."

Warroad led 1-0 after the first period on the strength of Foster's goal. After Corneliusen's two goals, Johnson and Oelkers scored 10 seconds apart in the fifth minute of the third period. Warriors goalie Quinn Kuntz finished with 19 saves.

Warroad is looking for its first state title since winning back-to-back championships in 2010 and 2011. New Ulm (23-5-1), a co-op of New Ulm, New Ulm Cathedral, Sleepy Eye and Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, was making its first state appearance since seven consecutive trips from 2009 to '15.

Eagles coach Kristin Faber said her squad typically doesn't play at Warroad's pace.

"I think in the end, that kind of came back to get us a little bit," she said.

