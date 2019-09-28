– House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday accused Attorney General William Barr of orchestrating a "coverup of the coverup" of President Donald Trump's efforts to solicit Ukraine's help for his 2020 re-election campaign, escalating Democratic criticism that Barr acts more like a presidential fixer than the nation's top law enforcement official.

The accusation came two days after a declassified White House memorandum revealed that Trump repeatedly told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call that he would instruct Barr to call him, thrusting the attorney general directly into the political firestorm of the impeachment proceedings that Pelosi announced last week.

On Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee released a whistleblower complaint that alleged Barr "appears to be involved" in Trump's efforts to persuade Ukrainian officials to investigate unfounded allegations regarding Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Justice Department, which Barr heads, determined last month that intelligence officials did not have to give the complaint to congressional oversight committees, which normally review such complaints under the law. Prosecutors in the criminal division also ruled that the complaint and White House memo did not indicate Trump had committed a crime and that no further action was warranted.

A Justice Department official said those decisions were made without input from Barr, though he did not recuse himself from the matters. Democrats are likely to focus in coming weeks on whether Barr sought to protect the president rather than the law.

Trump's references to Barr in the call, and the whistleblower's allegations, put the attorney general back in an uncomfortable spotlight, with Democrats and critics saying they have lost faith in his ability to impartially oversee the Justice Department.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is spearheading the impeachment inquiry as chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said, "The attorney general thinks it's his job to do the president's will no matter how unethical that may be, and he's made that abundantly clear."

A spokeswoman for Barr said there was no reason for the attorney general to step aside because he had done nothing wrong.

"The president has not spoken with the attorney general about having Ukraine investigate anything relating to former Vice President Biden or his son," the spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, said in a statement. "The president has not asked the attorney general to contact Ukraine — on this or any other matter. The attorney general has not communicated with Ukraine — on this or any other subject."

It is the second time Barr has become a target of Democrats' ire since he took office seven months ago.

When special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia's interference in the 2016 election was released, Democrats and legal scholars roundly criticized the attorney general for going further than Mueller by saying Trump hadn't obstructed justice in attempting to interfere with the investigation.

"He is certainly showing himself to be a lawyer for the president and not a lawyer for the country, which is what an attorney general is supposed to be," said Stephen Gillers, a professor at the New York University School of Law and an expert on legal ethics.