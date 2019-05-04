– Lying on a church pew with his arm over his head, 6-year-old Gordon Andindagaye whimpered a bit — in fear, not pain — as Dr. William A. Cherniak slowly swept a small ultrasound scanner up and down his chest.

Cherniak and Rodgers Ssekawoko Muhumuza, the Ugandan clinical officer he was training, stared at the iPhone into which the scanner was plugged, watching Gordon’s lung expand and contract. “OK,” Cherniak finally said. “What do you recommend?”

Gordon had a persistent cough and swollen lymph nodes. As other boys ran around outside, kicking a soccer ball made of rags and twine, he clung to his mother. The scan on the iPhone’s screen suggested his lungs had fluid in them.

As Cherniak nodded approval, Muhumuza prescribed an antibiotic, and ordered blood tests to rule out tuberculosis, malaria and HIV. He arranged for Gordon and his mother to get a ride to a clinic for an X-ray and a night of observation.

Cherniak, an emergency medicine specialist from Canada, said he would upload the scan so an ultrasound specialist in Toronto could double-check the diagnosis: early-stage pneumonia.

The diagnosis was made possible by a new invention that Cherniak hopes will revolutionize front-line global medicine: a hand-held ultrasound scanner called the Butterfly iQ.

The Butterfly is about the size of an electric shaver. It is battery-powered and contains microchips rather than piezoelectric crystals, so it usually won’t break if dropped.

For Butterfly Network, the Connecticut company that makes it, the profitable target customers are doctors and nurses who can afford a $2,000 device that fits in a coat pocket and is as portable as a stethoscope. But the scanner also has huge potential in rural Africa, Asia and Latin America, where the nearest X-ray machine may be hours away and the only CT and MRI scanners may be in the nation’s capital.

“That was my real motivation for making it,” said Jonathan Rothberg, Butterfly’s founder, who initially pursued the goal because one of his daughters had a disease that caused kidney cysts needing regular scans. “Two-thirds of the world’s population gets no imaging at all. When you put something on a chip, the price goes down and you democratize it.”

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is one of his backers, as are the investment arms of other family philanthropies.

Rothberg has donated scanners to medical charities working in 13 low-income countries, seven of them in Africa. Several went to Bridge to Health, a Canadian charity that Cherniak founded six years ago; it works closely with Kihefo, a medical charity based in western Uganda.

For now, the scanners are primarily used to check for pneumonia, which is a major killer of children in poor countries and is frequently misdiagnosed. But Cherniak’s team has found other fascinating uses for the devices — which they deployed under conditions almost as stark and dusty as those found in battlefield medicine.

Kihefo runs what might be described as a traveling medical circus. Each day at dawn, its roustabouts drive a truck loaded with tents into a different village and erect them on whatever flat ground they find — perhaps a patch of goat-gnawed grass between the school and the church.

To improvise examination tables, they borrow the wooden school desks and church pews, pad them with yoga mats and screen them with thin purple curtains. An hour later, the Canadian-Ugandan “brigade” rolls in — vans full of doctors, nurses, dentists, chiropractors, gynecologists, ophthalmologists and pharmacists, accompanied by local clinical officers and medical students, all toting huge bags of equipment.

While the dental team fills cavities and the ophthalmologists check eyes, the medical team sees one patient after another, from newborns to nonagenarians.

The Butterfly’s diagnostic potential is enormous, Kihefo’s founder, Dr. Geoffrey Anguyo, said: “But the question is, how much training is adequate?”

Learning to interpret the fuzzy black-and-white images on a cellphone screen and recognize all the organs, blood vessels, valves and whatnot inside the body — and to do it well enough to spot tumors and other anomalies — is a skill that can take months to learn.

The Gates Foundation, Rothberg said, is writing software intended to guide untrained users as they scan. For now, Bridge to Health is focusing on teaching Kihefo’s clinical officers, who get up to four years medical training but are not physicians, to diagnose pneumonia.

Success will be achieved, Anguyo and Cherniak agreed, when the officers’ diagnoses agree with those of the ultrasound specialists in Toronto at least 80 percent of the time. That’s where another aspect of the Butterfly comes in handy: iPhones make it easy to upload scans to the internet.

Of the 91 children with fevers and coughs the team scanned in a week, only one in the village — Gordon — had confirmed pneumonia. For Gordon, the prompt diagnosis worked out: a visit to a clinic 24 hours after he started his antibiotics found him sitting up in bed, smiling and feeling better.





