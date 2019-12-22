DENTON, Texas — Javion Hamlet scored 15 points as North Texas romped past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-53 on Saturday.
Zachary Simmons had 12 points and Thomas Bell added 11 points for the Mean Green (5-7).
Nicholas Jones had 17 points for the Golden Lions (1-10), who have lost five consecutive games. Dequan Morris added 12 points.
The Golden Lions had 27 turnovers, 15 of them coming on steals by North Texas.
North Texas faces Texas Wesleyan at home on Dec. 28. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays at Washington State on Dec. 29.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 20 San Diego State routs Utah 80-52 to improve to 12-0
Malachi Flynn and San Diego State head into Christmas off one of their most impressive wins of the season.
Gophers
Slater, Carter lead Long Beach State past Utah Valley 68-65
Colin Slater and Michael Carter III scored 15 points apiece and Long Beach State ended a five-game skid with a 68-65 win over Utah Valley on Saturday night.
Wild
Huberdeau, Dreidger lift Panthers to 4-2 win over Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist in the third period, Chris Dreidger stopped 42 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 Saturday night.
Wolves
Nets overcome Trae Young's 47 points, beat Hawks 122-112
Spencer Dinwiddie carried the Brooklyn Nets to their largest comeback victory of the season.
Gophers
Hatcher, Bayless propel Arkansas State to Camellia Bowl win
Layne Hatcher passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, including a late 13-yarder to Jonathan Adams, and Arkansas State held to beat Florida International 34-26 on Saturday night in the Camellia Bowl.