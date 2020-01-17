HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Javion Hamlet had 13 points and 10 assists as North Texas easily defeated Southern Miss 72-52 on Thursday night.
Umoja Gibson had 17 points for North Texas (10-8, 4-1 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight. James Reese added 13 points and Zachary Simmons had eight rebounds. The Mean Green had 20 assists on 28 made baskets.
Tyler Stevenson had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Boban Jacdonmi had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (4-14, 0-5), who have lost five in a row. Gabe Watson added 10 points.
North Texas plays at Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Southern Miss plays Rice at home on Saturday.
