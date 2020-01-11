DENTON, Texas — Javion Hamlet had a season-high 20 points as North Texas easily defeated Florida Atlantic 81-58 on Saturday.
James Reese had 16 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (9-8, 3-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Umoja Gibson added 12 points and Zachary Simmons had 10.
Michael Forrest had 11 points for the Owls (11-6, 3-1).
North Texas takes on Southern Miss on the road on Thursday. Florida Atlantic faces Middle Tennessee at home on Thursday.
