Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced casting for the second national tour of "Hamilton," the one that starts in Seattle this winter and play in the Twin Cities at a date to be named later.

Hamilton, described in the megahit's title number as a "bastard, orphan, son of a whore," will be played by Joseph Morales, who also took on the title role in the Chicago company of "Hamilton." The founding father's frenemy, Aaron Burr, will be played by Nik Walker, a veteran of the chorus of the musical's Broadway company.

Ta'Rea Campbell, who came to the Twin Cities in the lead role of "Sister Act" when it was at Orpheum Theatre in 2014, gets the toughest song in the show, the fast-rapping "Satisfied," as Angelica Schuyler, who sets up Hamilton and her sister, Eliza. The latter role will be played by Shoba Narayan.

In keeping with other companies of the musical -- which will number five when the second national tour kicks off in February -- it's a wildly diverse cast but those who hoped for some gender-inclusivity are not getting their wish with this company: No female Hamilton yet.