SOCHI, Russia — Lewis Hamilton was fastest again in the third practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday as he targets a win which would further extend his championship lead over rival Sebastian Vettel.
Hamilton led Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.254 seconds. Vettel was third, 0.6 off Hamilton's time.
Vettel's session ended in an awkward fashion with the German driver parked at the end of the pit lane, having failed to get out in time for another lap.
Hamilton also led Friday's second session as Vettel admitted he and Ferrari were struggling with his tires.
Hamilton has a 40-point lead over Vettel in the standings and has won four of the last five races.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
The Latest: 'Moliwood' the stars of this Ryder Cup
The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):
Motorsports
Toro Rosso confirms Kvyat to return to F1 in 2019
Daniil Kvyat will be hoping it's third time lucky at Toro Rosso.
Motorsports
Hamilton fastest in 3rd practice at Russian GP
Lewis Hamilton was fastest again in the third practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday as he targets a win which would further extend his championship lead over rival Sebastian Vettel.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Yanks try for HR record, Wright closes career
A look at what's happening around the majors today:BRONX BOMBERSThe New York Yankees take aim at baseball's single-season home run record, a day after tying…
Twins
Galvis' double lifts Padres over Diamondbacks 3-2 in 15
Javy Guerra raced around the bases with one thought in mind. And even if third base coach Glenn Hoffman had held up his hands, Guerra was going to ignore them.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.