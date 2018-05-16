HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush says "history never sounded so powerful."
The touring company of the Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" gave the Republican a special performance in his Houston office on Tuesday.
Bush tweeted it was a "complete joy to welcome the 'HamFam.'" The 93-year-old says he'll never forget it.
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted it was an honor.
The 41st U.S. president was released from a hospital earlier this month after contracting an infection. Bush was admitted to the hospital on April 22, one day after the funeral for his 92-year-old wife, Barbara.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.