Picnic salads, such as egg salad and ham salad, tuna salad and chicken salad, are welcome for potlucks and cookouts. Perfect for sandwiches or on crackers, and easy to serve, they're the salads of my childhood, packed in lunchboxes or wrapped in wax paper and taken to the beach. At today's potlucks, these salads may seem retro, yes, yet they are always welcome.

There is, however, one controversial element, and it is key in salads: mayonnaise. The world is divided along the mayonnaise line and the feelings are intense. I share a household with a mayo-hater, so I know. I don't get it: I think mayo is an ideal condiment, improving nearly everything it touches.

Rather than draw battle lines, when I make a summer salad for a crowd, if a recipe calls for mayonnaise, I have a workaround that satisfies both camps.

In this recipe for ham salad, I've used a kitchen hack (and I realize it's one employed by many experienced cooks) to provide an option to mayonnaise-avoiders.

Classic mayonnaise recipes combine fats (eggs and oil) for silky texture, tang from acid (vinegar or lemon juice) and brightness (mustard). I keep the lemon juice and mustard, and replace the eggs and oil with Greek yogurt; the resulting combination is creamy and satisfying. Mayonnaise lovers will not complain.

A meat grinder is the tool of choice to create the classic texture for the ham. Fresh out of meat grinders? I used my food processor to chop the ham and celery into small bits. The pickle relish is key, bringing a sweet-and-sour punch to the ham, then the triad of mayonnaise-replicators — yogurt, mustard and lemon juice — gather it all together.

Ham salad makes for a delicious sandwich filler, particularly on soft white bread with a piece of iceberg lettuce. Or bring it to your next potluck, piled on crinkle-cut potato chips and set out on a platter like something fancy. In very short order, that platter will be clean as a whistle and mayo haters may even contemplate a similar hack for deviled eggs.