Halsey Hall, who was born in Minneapolis, had a long and influential career in newspapers and broadcasting.

Hall's career began in 1919 and continued until his death in 1977.

Hall, who attended Minneapolis Central High School, became well-known for his use of the phrase "Holy Cow" during broadcasts of the Gophers and Twins.

As a newspaper columnist, his "It's A Fact," was a tradition.

HALSEY HALL

Class: 1989.

Business: Newspaper, radio and TV.