NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Halliburton Co., down $2.08 to $50.19
Oil prices continued to fall following reports that OPEC countries may increase oil production soon.
Foot Locker Inc., up $9.35 to $55.74
The company had a strong first quarter and said the premium sneaker market is improving.
Gap Inc., down $4.80 to $28.15
The company had a disappointing first quarter as the Gap brand continued to struggle.
Ross Stores Inc., down $5.62 to $77.34
The discount retailer's profit forecasts were lower than Wall Street expected.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., down 44 cents to $21.82
The automaker recalled 4.8 million U.S. cars to fix a malfunctioning cruise control.
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, up $6.74 to $182.14
The medical lab operator will partner with UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer, and expand a deal with Aetna.
McCormick & Co., up 25 cents to $103.44
Household goods makers and other high dividend payers climbed as bond yields decreased.
Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $4.92 to $105.81
The medical lab operator said it will be in-network for all UnitedHealth members starting next year.
