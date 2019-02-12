PASADENA, Calif. — Halle Berry and Lena Waithe say they've updated the 1992 movie "Boomerang" for a new generation.

Berry said the original story that focused on black characters' lives and work was innovative for its time.

But the issues that millennials face today are different and required a "fresher" approach for the BET series premiering 10 p.m. EST Tuesday, Berry said.

Waithe said she understands the affection people have for the film that, besides Berry, starred Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence and Grace Jones.

Viewers who want to see the original cast should watch the movie, Waithe said, but if "you want to see fresh faces and a new take on the movie, come watch our show."

It will not shy away from the fact there is sexual fluidity in the black community as there is everywhere else, said Waithe ("Master of None," ''The Chi").

"If you're going to show up to 'Boomerang,' that's going to be a part of what you get," she said.

Waithe tipped her hat to Berry and others who made the groundbreaking romantic comedy about African-Americans, saying she and others who gained confidence from their achievement "stand on their shoulders."

"I feel old as hell right now," replied the Oscar-winning Berry ("Monster's Ball"), drawing laughs.

Berry, 52, said she may appear on the series but hasn't spoken to any of the film's other stars about taking part.