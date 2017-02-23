Inhabitants of the Twin Cities and other parts of Minnesota, whose balmy respite is quickly becoming a distant memory, are hours away from a storm that could leave behind a foot or more of snow by Friday evening.

As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service is saying that the south and east metro are in for at least 6 to 8 inches of snow, while other parts of the Twin Cities are in line for lesser amounts.

For example, the weather service said, the southeastern suburb of Cottage Grove is likely to see up to 9 or so inches of snow, while Forest Lake in the northeast metro can anticipate closer to 3 inches.

The wide range of about actual snowfall totals in the metro notwithstanding, “the Friday morning and afternoon commutes are expected to be significantly impacted,” the weather service added. “[The] heaviest snow arrives tonight and exits Friday evening, [and] shifts in accumulation potential are still possible.”

Much greater depths are anticipated for south-central and southeastern Minnesota. The NWS forecast map paints Rochester, Albert Lea and Fairmont in the 12- to 18-inch range. Mankato is under a blizzard warning and should brace for 8 to 12 inches of snow to be joined by winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour.

In anticipation of the heavy snow and the havoc it might have on electrical power lines, Xcel Energy said Thursday that it has crews and equipment poised to respond to any service interruptions. More than 200 Xcel crew members are ready to be tapped throughout the metro area and elsewhere in Minnesota.

The utility said its customers also can kick into preparation mode to make the best of any possible loss of electricity: sign up for power failure notifications through the “My Account” feature on the Xcel website; stay away from downed power lines and report them to Xcel at 1-800-895-1999; and keep on hand items such as a battery-powered radio or television, flashlights, batteries and a first aid kit.

The storm is pushing out some rare February warmth. Wednesday brought a sixth recent day of record highs in the Twin Cities, where the temperature got to 58, breaking the mark of 57 from 1930.

In St. Cloud, Wednesday’s high of 55 tied the 1961 record for that date, and in Eau Claire, Wis., a high of 57 tied a 1930 record.