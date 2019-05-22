– Europe's far-right nationalists will have a chance to expand their power in elections for European Parliament that begin Thursday as they seek a breakthrough that could thwart the workings of the European Union and jolt capitals across the continent.

The once-every-five-years vote is the biggest exercise of democracy in the world outside India, giving the half-billion citizens of the 28 E.U. nations a chance to elect representatives to the European legislature.

Since the last election in 2014, the European Union has been hammered by a refugee crisis, multiple mass-casualty terrorist attacks, a vote by the British people to exit the bloc, a security scare fueled by the Kremlin and a fitful economic recovery following the global financial crisis.

More so than in previous years, voters will be making fundamental choices about the trajectory of the E.U. The shades-of-gray options that have dominated past votes are giving way to stark decisions over the nature of Europe's union — or whether there should be a union at all.

Although far-right and other parties that are hostile toward the E.U. have been on the ballot for decades, they have never wielded so much influence or appeared poised to control such a substantial share of the 751 seats.

"We are ready to say today that the day of glory has arrived," French far-right leader Marine Le Pen declared Saturday at a raucous rally in Milan, where she appeared onstage alongside anti-immigration leaders from across the continent. "We say no to this immigration that is submerging our countries and that endangers the security of our peoples, our resources and our civilizational values."

From grand palazzi in Rome to art nouveau villas in Budapest, Europe's anti-migration right-wingers have been prepping their battering rams to knock down the doors of the European Parliament. No one expects them to win a majority, but their aim is less to legislate than to obstruct.

"This election is crucial for the future of Europe and the European Union," said David McAllister, a center-right German lawmaker who is the head of the foreign affairs committee in the European Parliament. "The nationalists, the populists and the demagogues want to destroy European cooperation."

The traditional center-left and center-right parties — already struggling last time around — are expected to lose ground to parties further out on the political spectrum.

"The most important question in the European election is not right versus left — the old, traditional ideological cleavage," said Peter Kreko, executive director of the Budapest-based Political Capital Institute. "It's much more important what the mainstream-versus-extreme ratio looks like."

And that ratio appears poised to change significantly, though not radically, as the vote rolls across Europe through the weekend. Most E.U. countries vote Sunday.

The biggest shift, according to poll-based forecasts, is that the center-right and center-left political families that have held sway in Brussels are likely to lose their combined majority.

The latest projections show them falling from 53% of the vote to 42%.