CULLMAN, Ala. — All hail the newest entry in Alabama weather record books.

AL.com cites a release from state climatologist Dr. John Christy saying a hailstone that fell March 19 in Cullman County is the largest on record in the state. Weighing nearly 10 ounces (285 grams), the superlative chunk of ice measured 5.38 inches (13.7 centimeters) wide, with a total volume of 19.8 cubic inches (325 cubic centimeters).

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety says a baseball's volume is about 13.4 cubic inches (220 cubic centimeters).

The hailstone fell in the yard of Cullman Tribune writer Craig Mann. National Weather Service in Huntsville meteorologist-in-charge Chris Darden said it was the first U.S. hailstone measured for volume.

The largest U.S. hailstone on record fell in 2010 in South Dakota, measuring 8 inches (20 centimeters) in diameter and weighing 1.93 pounds (0.88 kilograms).