VERMILLION, S.D. — Tyler Hagedorn had 31 points as South Dakota beat Oral Roberts 91-80 on Saturday.
Hagedorn made 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-pointer arc and added nine rebounds.
Triston Simpson had 17 points for South Dakota (14-8, 5-3 Summit League), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Stanley Umude added 13 points. Ty Chisom had six rebounds.
Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-9, 4-3), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Max Abmas added 24 points. Deondre Burns had 10 points.
South Dakota plays Denver on the road on Thursday. Oral Roberts plays South Dakota State at home on Wednesday.
