– After stealing and releasing 10 episodes of the fifth season of the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black” a month before its planned premiere, a hacking group now is threatening to release shows by four other networks unless the networks pay a ransom.

A previously unknown person or group calling itself “thedarkoverlord” announced Saturday on Twitter that it had released the “Orange is the New Black” shows on the popular file-sharing site Pirate Bay because Netflix refused to pay a ransom.

Netflix said the matter was in the hands of “the appropriate law enforcement authorities.” The hackers hinted that their work had only begun.

“Oh, what fun we’re all going to have. We’re not playing any games anymore,” it said in a Twitter post.

The hackers said they have unreleased shows from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC and would release them if ransoms weren’t paid.

The incident began Friday with a brief tweet from the “thedarkoverlord” saying, “Let’s try to be a bit more direct, Netflix.”

The post included a link to a site on Pirate Bay with the first episode of the stolen shows. On Saturday, nine more episodes were posted. The fifth season of “Orange is the New Black” has 13 episodes but the hackers said they obtained the shows before the final episodes were available.

“It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix. You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was. We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you,” the hackers said in a statement posted on, then removed from, pastebin.com, a popular site for sharing texts.

A website that follows developments related to piracy and file-sharing, Torrent Freak, said it had been in touch with the hackers and learned the episodes were stolen from Larson Studios in Hollywood.

Larson also does postproduction work on shows like “Queen of the South,” “New Girl” and “Chance” for Fox 21 Television Studios, “Glow” from Netflix, “Designated Survivor” from ABC and “Portlandia” from IFC.

Torrent Freak published excerpts of a “contract” that the hackers sought to have Larson Studios sign setting the ransom payment terms. The document called for a payment of 50 bitcoins, which is worth about $66,000.

Netflix was to release the fifth season of “Orange is the New Black” June 9. The hackers did not say which programs from other networks it has.