SAN JOSE, Calif. — Two computer hackers have pleaded guilty to concocting an extortion scheme that entangled Uber in a yearlong cover-up of a data breach that stole sensitive information about 57 million of the ride-hailing service's passengers and drivers.

The pleas entered Wednesday in a San Jose, California, federal court by Brandon Charles Glover and Vasile Mereacre resurrects another unseemly episode in Uber's checkered history.

Glover and Mereacre acknowledged stealing personal information that companies stored on Amazon Web Services from October 2016 to January 2017 and then demanding to be paid to destroy the data.

Uber met the hackers demand with a $100,000 payment, but waited until November 2017 to reveal that the personal information of both its riders and drivers around the world had fallen into the hands of criminals.