ST PAUL, Minn. _ H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $37.7 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $770.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $784.7 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share.

H. B. Fuller shares have climbed almost 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FUL