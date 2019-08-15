NEW YORK — Jake Gyllenhaal attributes conquering his fear of performing in a one-man play by watching the Oscar-winning documentary about the free climber Alex Honnold.
"Free Solo" shows Honnold climbing the 3,000-foot (914-meter) wall of El Capitan with his bare hands.
Gyllenhaal says that if Honnold could climb a mountain "without any rope, I can do a monologue."
Gyllenhaal stars with Tom Sturridge in "Sea Wall/A Life," a pair of one-man plays currently on Broadway.
