MINNEAPOLIS — The Guthrie Theater's new season includes a revival of an acclaimed Frankenstein play, "Guys and Dolls" as the summer musical and an adaption of "Cyrano de Bergerac" by artistic director Joseph Haj.

The Guthrie on Wednesday announced seven of the eight productions in its 2018-2019 subscription season. The Tony-winning Minneapolis theater will announce a Shakespeare play later this spring.

"Playing with Fire" opens the season on Sept. 15. Minnesota playwright Barbara Field's adaptation of "Frankenstein" was commissioned by the Guthrie and toured the U.S. in 1988.

Haj also will direct "Cyrano," his first script to be produced by the Guthrie.

Other highlights include the backstage farce "Noises Off," the world premiere of "Floyd's" by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage and the basketball drama "The Great Leap" by playwright Lauren Yee.