KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Felipe Gutierrez scored in the 53rd minute to lift Sporting Kansas City over Orlando City 1-0 on Saturday night.
Gutierrez took Yohan Croizet's cross at the top of the penalty arc and slotted home a roller past goalkeeper Joe Bendik. It was his sixth goal of the season.
Tim Melia had three saves to record his 12th shutout of the season.
Sporting KC (14-7-6) has won five of its last six. Orlando City (7-17-3) dropped to 1-15-2 over its last 18 matches.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins manager Molitor on not giving up a perfect game
The Twins did not have a base runner on Saturday until the bottom of the ninth inning.
Twins
Royals starter Lopez throws eight perfect innings in win vs. Twins
Max Kepler's walk to lead off the ninth inning prevented a perfect game, and Robbie Grossman singled one batter later to break up the no-hitter but the Royals still won 4-1.
Twins
De Jong's Twins debut a family affair
When Chase De Jong makes his Sunday start at Target Field - four hours from his father's hometown - he will be the 53rd Twin to play this season, which tops last year's club record of 52.
Twins
Swanson saves Braves in 10th for 5-4 win over Diamondbacks
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson made a diving stop on the outfield grass and cut down Nick Ahmed at home plate for the final out to preserve Atlanta's 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in 10 innings Saturday night.
Vikings
Zimmer opens up: 'We were so dang close. I felt I let people down.'
Mike Zimmer says he has unfinished business this year after last season's painful playoff loss to the Eagles.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.