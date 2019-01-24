Unexploded Ordnances (UXO)

Opens Friday: Revered experimental theater troupe Split Britches nods to “Dr. Strangelove” with a timely political satire that the Guthrie is importing as part of its series, “Get Used to It: A Celebration of Queer Artistry.” Obie-winning performers Peggy Shaw and Lois Weaver (who co-wrote the play with Hannah Maxwell) set the show in a situation room where the situation is increasingly out of control. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Thu. Ends Feb. 10, Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., $9, guthrietheater.org.).

CHRIS HEWITT