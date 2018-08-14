The thrust stage of the Guthrie Theater will be taken over Monday by "An Immigrants' Cabaret." /Gallop Studios

Missed out on tickets to "West Side Story" at the Guthrie Theater? You can see some of the performers Monday night, and for free.

Cast members from the musical, along with Guthrie staffers, will participate in "An Immigrants' Cabaret," an evening of music, dance, poetry and storytelling that is meant to celebrate the stories of immigrants, past and present, and showcase the backgrounds and perspectives of people who work at the region's flagship theater.

The latest in a series of "happenings" at the theater, "An Immigrants' Cabaret" will be performed on the theater's Wurtele Thrust Stage at 7:30 p.m., Monday, August 20. Tickets are free, but reservations are required at 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.