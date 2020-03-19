Actor Helen Anker, who lit up the Guthrie stage as Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” and sparkled at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres as Queen Guenevere in “Camelot,” fears she has been stricken with the coronavirus.

The British-born stage star posted a Facebook video Thursday from her home in England, where she’s in self-quarantine.

Anker self-diagnosed. She said that she hasn’t gotten a test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, because those are limited in Britain to more severe cases. Anker described her symptoms, including a dry cough, profuse perspiration, exhaustion, aches and fever.

“I started with four days of really bad headaches but I thought it was my migraine time, because I get migraines every month,” Anker said. “I’m young enough and healthy enough to ride this out on my own.”

A fitness buff, Anker starred as Guenevere starting in fall 2016, playing opposite Keith Rice in Michael Brindisi’s fairy tale revival. She headlined the Guthrie’s 2014 “My Fair Lady” opposite Broadway veteran Jeff McCarthy.

Anker’s latest show is an international tour of “Mamma Mia!,” in which she plays principal Tanya. The cast did its last performance Monday, after which she and fellow performers exchanged hugs and some of them drank from a shared bottle, she said.

Anker apologized if she is a source of infection for others. “I do worry about all the people I’ve seen and had contact with over the last week,” Anker said.

Many well-known figures have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, and basketball star Kevin Durant.

“Good luck, everyone. See you at the other end,” Anker signed off.

@rohanpreston