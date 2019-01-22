LOS ANGELES — Gusty winds sweeping across Southern California have toppled trees onto roads, cars and yards, killing at least two people, relatives and police said.

Offshore winds were gusting Tuesday in many mountain and valley areas, and periods of wind were expected to continue through the week, the National Weather Service said.

On Monday, winds toppled huge trees in neighborhoods across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

In San Diego, a pine tree crashed onto a rental house, killing a couple who were on vacation. Troy and Jessica Nelson of Grand Forks, North Dakota, were sleeping upstairs in the home when the 75-foot tree fell, relatives and police said.

"It's such a freaky accident," Tammy Reynolds, the man's sister, told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "I guess we're all so numb from it, and for both of them to go."

The winds came shortly after the region was pounded by heavy rain for days. The saturated ground can loosen root systems, making it more likely for the wind to topple trees, Los Angeles Fire Capt. Fernando Pattison told KNBC.

Winds were expected to be strongest during morning hours in the Los Angeles area. In San Diego and Orange counties, another round of winds was expected for late Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.