IOWA CITY, Iowa — Megan Gustafson scored 24 of her 31 points in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa beat No. 7 Maryland 86-73 on Sunday to move into a tie with the Terrapins atop the Big Ten.

Gustafson also had 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3), who have won 10 of 11. They are now just three victories from claiming at least a share of the league title after their first top-10 win of the season.

Iowa took control of a game that featured 17 lead changes when Alexis Sevillian drilled an open 3 to make it 75-69 with 2:31 left. Iowa then put it away at the line after the Terrapins, down four and with the ball, turned it over with 48.5 seconds left.

Tania Davis scored 13 points for Iowa, which went 27 of 29 from the line.

The Hawkeyes carried a 58-50 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Terps opened the final period with a 9-0 run.

Maryland (23-3, 12-3) was hurt by a tough day for leading scorer Kaila Charles, who had two points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Stephanie Jones led the Terps with 21 points, and Taylor Mikesell had 14.

THE BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps missed a shot to put the Big Ten out of reach, but losing at Iowa isn't something to be ashamed of. The Hawkeyes are 14-0 at home. They reeled off nine straight points to close the game.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, barring a collapse that doesn't appear to be coming, can start planning on hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. This was the kind of victory that should convince the committee that Iowa deserves a top-four seed.

UP NEXT

Maryland hosts Minnesota on Thursday.

Iowa travels to Indiana on Thursday.