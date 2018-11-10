IOWA CITY, Iowa — Megan Gustafson had 23 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks as No. 13 Iowa never trailed Friday night in its 90-77 win over Oral Roberts.

Hannah Stewart added 19 points, Alexis Sevillian scored 18 and Makenzie Meyer 13 for Iowa (1-0).

Stewart scored six points during a 15-3 run over the first four minutes and Oral Roberts (1-1) trailed by double figures the rest of the way. A 9-2 spurt midway through the second quarter gave the Hawkeyes a 28-point lead and they went into the fourth leading 68-47.

ORU hit seven of its 16 3-pointers in the fourth, trimming its deficit to 86-75 with 37 seconds left but Stewart answered with a 3-point play.

Lakota Beatty had a career-high 26 points and Maya Mayberry scored 16 for the Golden Eagles.