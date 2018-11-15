MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man who suffered a gunshot wound and was dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle has died of his injuries.
Police spokesman John Elder says the victim was dropped off at Hennepin County Medical Center about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and died a short time later. Authorities say the 37-year-old man may have been shot outside a building or inside a vehicle. They are working to find the shooter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin act their age for laughs, tears
Without a screenwriter in sight, Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are trading wisecracks just like the kibitzing longtime pals they play in "The Kominsky Method."
Variety
Harvey-damaged canal cruisers near Houston bound for Florida
Six tourist boats in a Houston-area community are getting a new home after being damaged during Hurricane Harvey.
TV & Media
Facebook says it's getting better at removing hate speech
Facebook says it's making progress on deleting hate speech, graphic violence and other violations of its rules and detecting problems before users see them.
National
Technology companies lead afternoon rebound for US stocks
U.S. stocks recovered from an early slide Thursday, placing the market on course to break a five-day losing streak. Gains in technology companies, banks and…
Movies
Coen brothers shatter expectations with their new western 'Buster Scruggs'
REVIEW: The Grim Reaper rides high in the Coens' new western.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.