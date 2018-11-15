MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man who suffered a gunshot wound and was dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle has died of his injuries.

Police spokesman John Elder says the victim was dropped off at Hennepin County Medical Center about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and died a short time later. Authorities say the 37-year-old man may have been shot outside a building or inside a vehicle. They are working to find the shooter.